Jennifer Batton and Full Steam will close out the 2021 Families in the Park concert series on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The free event is family-friendly and open to all; bring a low-sitting lawn chair or blanket.
Eyeopeners Lions Club will serve hamburgers and hot dogs beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the Hood River County Health Department will administer free vaccines in the park from 5:30-7 p.m.
The lead sponsors for this year’s series are Hood River Lions and the Gorge Community Foundation; other sponsors include Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, G. Willikers Toy Shoppe, Farmers Insurance, Tum a Lum Lumber, NW Natural, and Columbia Gorge Toyota/Honda.
Batton was lead guitarist for Michael Jackson for more than 10 years, touring the world as well as appearing in Jackson’s Superbowl XXVI half time show, airing to 80 nations (1.5 billion people). After Jackson’s passing, she moved to Portland and formed her own band, “in part as an effort to retire from constant international touring,” according to a press release.
The band includes vocalist Pat Yadon, bassist Ben Jones, drummer Norm Whitehurst and keyboardist Kevin Burkhart.
The band offers a variety of genres of dance music from Michael Jackson, to Prince, Hall and Oats, Huey Lewis, Toto, and Van Halen.
