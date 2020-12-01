12-2 fall splendor, on 13th Street in Hood River, by Mary Jane Heppe.jpg

Foliage aglow: Silver birch splendor on 13th Street in Hood River. 

 Mary Jane Heppe photo

Columbia Gorge News welcomes photo submissions; send to ORnews@gorgenews.com or WAnews@gorgenews.com. Include your name and a brief description of the photo.

