Ralph and Mary Shivers have been married for 72 years. The couple eloped in April 1951 and have visited every state in the U.S.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Couple plans Valentine’s Day renewal of vows

HOOD RIVER — Ralph and Mary Shivers have been married for 72 years and this week they renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day.

Mary Shivers shows the house the couple bought on the Heights in Hood River for $19,000.
Ralph Shivers was one of the first employees of the U-Haul Truck and Trailer Rental Company. 