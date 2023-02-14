Couple plans Valentine’s Day renewal of vows
HOOD RIVER — Ralph and Mary Shivers have been married for 72 years and this week they renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day.
The couple wed in April 1951, a few years after Ralph was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve. Shortly after graduating from West Linn High School, Ralph joined the Navy and was assigned to the USS Craven in 1944 as a fire controlman, where he served for two years. Ralph and the Craven performed convoy duty between New York and France until the war ended.
Meanwhile, Mary was living in Ralph’s hometown, Oregon City, where she had just finished her first year at the Catholic women’s college Marylhurst University. She was persuaded to attend at the desires of her aunt, who was also the principal at her high school back home in Camas, Wash. Unfortunately, her first eight months at Marylhurst weren’t as enjoyable as Mary would have liked. It took some convincing from family members, but Mary returned to finish her first year. During that time she learned a lot about computers among other non-school related activities. Mary says when you chose to attend Marylhurst, students signed a paper that said you agreed to not smoke anywhere on campus except a crowded basement under the dorms referred to as “The Dingo.” Mary followed the rules — for the most part.
“We would crawl out of our windows at night and smoke behind the statue of the Blessed Virgin,” she said.
During her one year at Marylhurst, she became very savvy with the earliest forms of tech. A comptometer is widely known as the first commercially successful key-driven manual calculator.
“There were no computers, so comptometers were the new thing,” said Mary. “And I was good at it.”
She got a job with an accounting office and her talents were quickly recognized by company executives. Fearful of traveling with strangers, she declined the offer and returned to Camas where she was able to find another job at an accounting firm. At this point she was living between Camas and Portland. One of her roommates in Portland was the sister of U-Haul Truck and Trailer Rental Company founder, Sam Shoen.
When Ralph returned from the war he attended Oregon State University, where he graduated with a degree in geography and transportation. He and Mary met while working for U-Haul and the two married in Oakland, Calif., in 1951. Ralph was tasked by U-Haul to be one of three fieldmen for the company. Ralph and Mary hit the road recruiting gas and service stations to offer U-Haul services.
“We’d go to a big city and drive all over until we found the best service station in town. Then Ralph would go in and see if they would take the trailers. All they had to do was take a trailer and rent it back out and the service station got a percent of the rental,” explained Mary. “He [Ralph] told me to think of it as our honeymoon.”
For nine months, the honeymooners traveled through every state in America building the U-Haul brand one service station at a time. Ralph’s tenure at U-Haul lasted 20 years. At various points he served as the field director, U-Haul International vice president and president and VP of Distribution Services. Traveling became more difficult to handle when they had their daughter, Sue, and son, Steve. Ralph retired in 1974 and the family moved from Phoenix, Ariz., to Hood River. Mary recalls the family found it hard to find a rental so they decided to settle for making Hood River their home. And in 1974, Mary and Ralph bought a house on the Heights in Hood River for $19,000. Sue was in Georgia attending college and Steve was started high school at Hood River Valley High School.
After college, Sue moved to Alaska, where she met her husband and they had two twins of their own. Unfortunately, when Sue was just 40 years old, she passed away after being diagnosed with the lupus disease. She is survived by her husband and two daughters.
Steve graduated from his dad’s alma mater, Oregon State, and moved to Lead, S.D. He married his wife, Linda, and they had three children, Joanna and twins Matthew and Kayla. He worked for the government and opened his own craft beer brewery in downtown Lead. In 2015, the Dakota Shivers Brewing Company was one of just 16 craft breweries across South Dakota.
In a strange phenomenon, Mary and her sister were twins, Sue had a set of twins and Steve’s children, Matthew and Kayla are twins and gave the family at least three generations with a set of twins.
Steve and Linda sold the brewery and moved back to Hood River to be closer to Ralph and Mary — who currently live at Parkhurst Place Assisted Living Community in Hood River. Ralph enjoys watching Jeopardy and the evening news while Mary likes to crotchet. Mary says she has tried convincing Ralph to move back to South Dakota, but for health reasons he is more comfortable staying in Hood River.
“I would love to go back there and be where they are,” said Mary. “We’re a bit lonely. I miss being around people and family.”
On Valentine’s Day, the couple renewed their vows with the help of Parkhurst Place Executive Director Sharla Mosqueda. Ralph and Mary got their hair cut and enjoyed an afternoon of celebrations and festivities at Parkhurst remembering all the years they have been together.
