NEWPORT — A minor-league baseball promotion rooted in a quirky bit of Oregon history culminated last weekend in Eugene with a fundraising auction to benefit Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute.
The Eugene Emeralds, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have played several games this season using the alternate identity Eugene Exploding Whales. The moniker is a nod to the infamous 1970 incident near Florence where highway officials used dynamite to blow up a whale carcass, with unexpected results.
In addition to team jerseys and merchandise featuring a cartoon whale holding a stick of dynamite, the promotion included a season-long partnership with the Marine Mammal Institute. Researchers and staff from the Newport-based institute have hosted information tables about the institute’s work, thrown out a first pitch and joined the broadcaster to share facts about whales and other marine mammals during games.
“We are thrilled by the opportunity the Emeralds have provided us this season,” MMI Director Lisa T. Ballance said. “It has been a fun summer at the ballpark for our professors, staff, post-docs and students, and we’ve enjoyed sharing our passion for marine mammals in Oregon and beyond with the team and their fans.”
At the final Exploding Whales game of the Emeralds’ season Saturday night, the jerseys worn by the players were auctioned off, with proceeds from the auction benefiting the Marine Mammal Institute. Auction winners received the game-worn, player-autographed jerseys after the game.
The Marine Mammal Institute is part of Oregon State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and is based at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.
