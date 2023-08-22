NEWPORT — A minor-league baseball promotion rooted in a quirky bit of Oregon history culminated last weekend in Eugene with a fundraising auction to benefit Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute.

The Eugene Emeralds, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have played several games this season using the alternate identity Eugene Exploding Whales. The moniker is a nod to the infamous 1970 incident near Florence where highway officials used dynamite to blow up a whale carcass, with unexpected results.