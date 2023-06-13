EQUAL at CGCC: Expressing Pride through art and zines

Poetry students and members of the Equity through United Action League (EQUAL) club made zines on Wednesday, June 7. Led by visual artist and educator Hope Amico (pictured above, standing), students learned how to make zines: Small, self-published non-commercial print works meant to spread a message or educate. The EQUAL club would hand out copies of their zines the next day at their Pride Color Run event.