Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Aug. 25, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at the new Tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyards every Thursday.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Aug. 27, 7 p.m. — BB Lake Band to take the stage. No cover charge.
Aug. 28, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band performing lunch set.
4945 Baseline Drive, Mt. Hood
Aug. 25, 7 p.m. — Two of Da Kine, feat. Ted Matzen and Alonzo Garbanzo, to perform.
Aug. 27, 6 p.m. — Glitterfox to play rescheduled show at Solera Brewery. All ages, no cover charge.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 25, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays season finale: Ten30. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
Aug. 30, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Quick & Easy Boys with Crazy Pete. Tickets $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21 and over past 7 p.m.
Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. — Musician Scot Bergeron to perform solo at White Salmon winery.
Samara Jade in White Salmon
6 Coyote Canyon Road, White Salmon
Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. — Folk signer-songwriter Samara Jade to play at potluck and outdoor concert. Suggested contribution of $15-25 (cash, paypal, Venmo welcome).
Working Hands concert series
1021 12th St., Hood River
Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Cary Novotny to perform folk and bluegrass songs at Working Hands taproom. No cover.
Aug, 27, 8:30 p.m. — Richard and Tova Tillinghast to perform. No cover.
41 Cougar Creek Road, Stevenson
Aug, 27-28 — Mark your calendars for weekend of music and camping. Two-day festival lineup includes Nick Peets and Friends, Big E and the Stomp, Scott Law Band, and Bodhi Mojo. Tickets $65, includes camping; see Facebook page “HomeGrown Gorge II” for details.
Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
12th Annual Hood River Nazerene Car Show
2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River
Aug. 27, 9 a.m. — All Free Classic Car Show. No entry fee or spectator fee. Lunch provided. All donations received go towards Hood River Nazarene Church children’s outreach programs.
Live Music at Hawkins Cellars
10401 Cook Underwood Road, Underwood
Aug. 27, 3 p.m. — Ravin’ R&B Band will be at Hawkins Cellars in Underwood. Room for dancing and good views.
Grateful Vineyard concert series
6670 Trout Creek Ridge, Parkdale
Aug. 29, 4 p.m. — Gorge country musicians Wasco Bros to play Grateful Vineyards. No cover.
Aug. 31, 4 p.m. — Dave Henehan trio, including Dave on guitar, Hunter Parmentier on bass, and Tim Ortlieb on drums.
