Riverside Community Church invites all kids ages 4-12 to come hang out with the snakes, eat snacks and have a good time exploring “All God’s Creatures” at Earth Camp.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 4, Earth Camp is a long-time tradition at the downtown United Church of Christ at 317 State Street in Hood River. According to Youth Coordinator Katie Cook, the four-day program will include a popular reptile show on Tuesday, as well as an exploration of fish on Monday, bees on Wednesday and goats on Thursday.
