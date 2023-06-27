Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Live Music at The Ruins
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 29, 6 p.m. —Bon Bon Vivant with the Jack Maybe Project, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
July 2, 5:30 p.m. — Polyrhymics, $20 in advance through Ticket Tomato, $25 at the door
July 4, 5:30 p.m. — Drunken Prayer and Left Coast Roasters with early solo sets by Morgan Geer and Lewi Longmire; maker marketplace upstairs
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
June 29, 7 p.m. — Woodland Empire, free show
June 30, 7 p.m. — Richard & Tova, $8 in advance, $10 day of
July 4, 6p.m. — Jenny Jahlee, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
June 29, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series live music, free
Megan Alder Live
10401 Cook-Underwood Road, Underwood
June 30, 4 p.m. — Megan Alder at Hawkins Cellars Underwood, free show
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
June 30, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 1, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan, Chic Preston and Tim Ortlieb
Live Music at MOCO
904 Second Ave., Mosier
July 2, 6 p.m. — Paris Slim & RJ Misco Rockin’ Blues, free show
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
July 3, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free
Live Music at Solera
4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale
July 3, 6 p.m. — Rob Guidera and George Bentz, free show
Live Music at City Park
707 Union St., The Dalles
July 4, 11:30 a.m. — Gorge Winds Concert Band Fourth of July Performance, free show
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented