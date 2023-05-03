Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
151 E Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
May 3, 5:30 p.m. — Tim Mayer, Chic Preston, Hunter Parmentier, and Andy Lade to play jazz at Feast in White Salmon.
Westcliffe Drive, Hood River
May 3, 6 p.m. — Benefit concert series kicks off with Seattle-based Americana and jazz band The Dusty 45s.
May 3, 6:30 p.m. — Alonzo Garbanzo
May 3, 7 p.m. — Jason JT Thomas with Fenix
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
May 4, 5 p.m. — Revolving group of musicians play jazz every Thursday at the Phelps Creek Tasting Room.
Trout Lake Hall live shows
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
May 4, 6 p.m. — Jacob Westfall
May 5, 6 p.m. — Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters and Jess Clemons Trio
317 E. Second St., The Dalles
May 4, 7 p.m. — The New Prohibitions
Jungle Mountain Tour Kickoff
May 4, 7:30 p.m. — Portland-based indie psychedelic pop act Jungle Mountain kicking off its Spring tour at Whiskey Tango in Hood River.
May 5, 1 p.m. — Alonzo Garbonzo and Siena Christie at Hood Crest Winery
1021 12th St., Hood River
May 6, 6:30 p.m. — Freehugger with guest Garett Brennan
May 6, 7:30 p.m. — Alan Taylor and Mike Grodner joins hosts Dave Henehan and Chic Preston for an evening of spirited improvised jazz at Hood River Hotel.
May 6, 7 p.m.; May 7, 2 p.m. — The musical hit “Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by Joe Garoutte, with music direction by Dan Kenealy, to continue this week at The Bingen Theater.
1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles
May 7, 2:30 p.m. — Gorge Winds Concert Band to perform annual Spring Concert.
