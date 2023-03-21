Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
March 24, 6:30 p.m. — Great Mountain Groove Tour featuring The Sweet Lillies, Sicard Hollow, & Pixie & the Partygrass Boys. Tickets online.
March 25, 7 p.m. — Jake Nacrelli & The Hill People, country and western from the Willamette Valley. Free show.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
March 22, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
March 23, 8 p.m. — Jeff Minnick
March 24, 7 p.m. — Ray Lemley
March 25, 26, 7 p.m. — Ben Blakely
151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
March 22, 5:30 p.m. — Tim Meyer, Chic Preston, Hunter Parmentier, and Andy Lade perform.
13 Railroad St,, Hood River
March 23, 6 p.m. — Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band) & Ian Faquini w/ Megan Alder & Neil Mangrum. Tickets online.
March 24, 8 p.m. — CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band. Tickets online.
Comedy Night at the Granada
221 E. Second St., The Dalles
March 24, 7 p.m. — Alex Falcone, Dianna Potter, and Nariko Ott perform. Tickets online.
Music of the Grateful Dead
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
March 25, 8 p.m. — DEAL to perform covers of the psychedelic jam band.
1900 Orchard Road, Hood River
March 27, 5 p.m. — Hapa Hillbillies perform at local winery.
