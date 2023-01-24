Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Jan. 26, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio to perform at Phelps Creek tasting room.
1900 Orchard Road, Hood River
Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. — Kerry Williams to perform solo music at Hood Crest Winery
Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 28, 2 p.m. — Big Britches Productions premieres ‘Ripcord’ at The Bingen Theater. Tickets online.
Jan. 27, 6 p.m. — Richard & Tova Tillinghast
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. — Last Stop Saloon
Jan. 28, 7 p.m. — Joe Slowik
A Night of Rock at River City
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Jan. 27, 8 p.m. — Pestilent Path Productions presents Nerve Damage, WORMS, Los Mal Hablados, and Hired Hounds.
Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. — A night of jazz at Hood River Hotel
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. — Brenna Larsen
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Jan. 28, 5 p.m. — Pete Krebs & Brent Martens
Jan. 29, 3 p.m. — Kids show feat. Amazing Bubble Man & Jett Black Pearl
Commented