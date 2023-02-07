Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Entertainment Update, week of Feb. 8-14
- Staff Report, Columbia Gorge News
-
-
- CORRECTIONS TECHNICIAN NORCOR Corrections
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- CLERICAL ADMIN ASST II
- COORDINATOR Noxious Weed Control
- REGISTERED NURSE NORCOR CORRECTIONS
- MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN NORCOR
- ROAD MAINTENANCE POSITION
- Hiring School Nurses (RN and LPN) for Stevenson-Carson School District
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Shots fired near Cascade Avenue; man taken into custody late Thursday night
- Hood River man taken into custody following shots fired, police standoff
- Hood River Sheriff's Office seeks information on armed robber
- Gorge Local — In Business: T & T Coffee and Bagels brings friends together
- Death notices and service announcements: Feb. 8, 2023
- Obituary: Robert (Bob) Woodside
- Celilo Cancer Center reducing services
- Death notices and service announcements: Feb. 1, 2023
- Obituary: Kaarin Brown
- Police reports: Feb. 1, 2023
Images
Videos
Latest News
- HRV’s Teets stays perfect in Mt. Hood competition
- Riverhawk girls basketball loses four in a row
- Big Sky basketball playoffs begin next week
- Bridge of the Gods Quilters celebrate 20 years Feb. 11
- Four TD wrestlers compete at HRV
- Gorge cheer squads to compete for state titles
- CHS boys end season with home loss
- Hood River girls snap losing streak with Mt. View win
Commented