Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Feb. 22, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder
Feb. 23, 6 p.m. — Eric Leadbetter
Feb. 24, 6 p.m. — Chasing Ebenezer
1235 State St. No. 100, Hood River
Feb. 22, 6 p.m. — Matthew McCravey at KickStand Coffee
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Feb. 23, 6 p.m. — Garett Brennan & The Great Salt Licks with Billy Sheeley
Feb. 25, 6 p.m. — Antonyms with The West Goats
Feb. 24, 6 p.m. — Marge Glae, Andy Roof, and Erick Hainey of FreeHugger playing originals and eclectic covers
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Feb. 22 , 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Feb. 23, 8 p.m. — Jef Minnick
Feb. 24, 7 p.m. — Richard Morrow
Feb. 25, 7 p.m. — Jay Bean
Feb. 26, 7 p.m. — Ben Blakely
Feb. 27, 7 p.m. — Al Hare
Feb. 28, 7 p.m. — Jeff Carrel
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Feb. 23, 5 p.m. — Local musicians jam at new tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyard.
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Feb. 25, 6 p.m. — Jay Cobb Anderson
Feb. 26, 5 p.m. — Megan Letts (of Mama Magnolia)
Commented