1235 State St., The Dalles
April 19, 6 p.m. — Local musical group to perform at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen
151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
April 19, 5:30 p.m. — Weekly Jazz Night at White Salmon’s Feast Market, including Tim Mayer, Chic Preston, Hunter Parmentier, and Andy Lade.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
April 19, 6 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
April 20, 7 p.m. — Jeff Minnick
April 24, 6 p.m. — Al Hare
Live Music at 64oz Taphouse
April 19, 7 p.m. — Lisa Mann and JT Thomas
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
April 20, 6 p.m. — Rich Swanger, free show.
April 21, 6 p.m. — The Bandit Queen of Sorrows, Adira Sharkey, Taco Tapes. Free show
April 22, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder & The Woods
April 23, 3 p.m. — Kid Show featuring Jared Mees of Tender Loving Empire and his daughter July
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
April 20, 8 p.m. — The West Goats
The Button Bridge Comedy Jamboree
A weekend full of comedy across venues in Hood River. Comedians featured this weekend include Kyle Kinane, Susan Rice, Bernice Ye, Shain Brenden. Tickets online.
April 21, 7 p.m.; April 22, 7 p.m. — 102 Oak St., Hood River
April 21, 8 p.m.; April 22, 9 p.m — 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River
13 Railroad St., Hood River
April 21, 6 p.m. — Swindler, Cytrus, and Family Mystic to perform at The Ruins. Tickets online.
MCCCA presents The Black Market Trust
323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles
April 24, 7 p.m. — The Black Market Trust, America Traditional Pop/Vocal jazz group to perform at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
