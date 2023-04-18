"Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire" set to be shown in Hood River

Hood River’s Skylight Theater, located at 109 Oak Street, will be hosting a showing of “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire,” a documentary that distills what we know about wildfire and how we can keep our communities safe. The show starts 6:30 p.m. April 19.

 Contributed art

