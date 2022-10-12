Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Live Music at Bargeway Pub
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Oct. 12, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder
Oct. 13, 6 p.m. — Kenny Olsen & Jeff Carrell
Oct. 16, 5 p.m. — Reddy Black Trio
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 13, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at the new Tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyards.
Trout Lake Hall Live Music
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Oct. 13, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder. No cover.
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. — Jeremy James Meyer with Laith & The Texas Birds. $15 in advance/$15 at door.
Oct. 15, 7 p.m. — Hardwood Heart with Radio Ponies. $15 advance/$20 at door.
317 E Second Street, The Dalles
Oct. 15, 6 p.m. — Featuring Adam Pasi, with guests Tory Ward, Ikes, and James Christian. Hosted by Travis Cromwell. Music by Jessi O. Tickets $10.
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. — Adaption of classic tale playing at The Bingen Theater. Tickets online, $20 adults, $18 seniors and students.
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. — Fourth Generation Ozark musician JT Trawick at Clark & Lewie’s.
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. — Your weekly jazz hosts Dave Henehan (guitar) and Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals) are joined by our old friend and drummer extraordinary Tim Ortlieb.
Oct. 16, 3 p.m. — Join Dave (guitar), Tim Mayer (keyboards), and Hunter Parmentier (bass) for an afternoon of spirited jazz improvisation at The Pines 1852 tasting room. No cover.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Oct. 14, 6 p.m. — Drunken Prayer with Chris Couch. $10 advance, $15 at door.
Oct. 16, 6 p.m. — Lyrics Born w/ DJ Zinker. $30 advance, $40 at door.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Oct. 12, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. — Jeff Carrell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.