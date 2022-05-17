Double Mountain highlights artists
May 19 — Local guitar virtuosu Alonzo Garbonzo performs at 7 p.m.
May 20 — Matt Mitchell Music Company to take the floor at 7 p.m.
Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom. No cover charge.
8 Fourth St., Hood River.
Liberty Quartet performs in Grass Valley
May 20 — Gospel group Liberty Quartet, based in the West, will perform at 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley. Admission free of charge.
122 Mill St, Grass Valley, Ore.
Hood River Farmers Market
May 21 — Megan Alder will bring upbeat swing and a taste of Americana to the Hood River Farmers Market, starting 10 a.m. No cover charge.
1001 10th St, Hood River.
BB Lake Band at Bargeway
May 21 — BB Lake Band, “gang of talented, ragrag misfits who all share one thing in common: The love of performing inspired music,” to play Bargeway Pub 1-4 p.m. No cover charge.
May 27 — Eric Leadbetter to perform. Show starts 6:30 p.m.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles.
Live Music at Working Hands
May 21 — Wavy surf rocker Arthur C. Lee at Working Hands Taproom. Show starts 7:30 p.m.
1021 12th St Suite 102, Hood River.
Live Music Fridays at Last Stop
May 22, 29 — BB Lake Band to step on stage and perform 7-9 p.m. at Last Stop Saloon.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles.
Hear it at the Ferment
May 22 — Bennett Matteo Band, a collective of musicians led by guitarist and writer Gino Matteo and vocal powerhouse Jade Bennett, to perform at Ferment Brewing Company. Show starts at 6 p.m.
403 Portway Ave, Hood River.
Rivertap to host rock music
May 27 — Chris Baron and Two Secrets playing Rivertap Pub. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. No cover charge. All ages invited.
703 E. Second St., The Dalles.
