Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Gorge Pitch Fest
Gorge Pitch Fest
221 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 14, 5:30 p.m. — Small business pitch competition at the Granada Theatre, free
Live Music at KickStand
1235 State St., Hood River
June 14, 7 p.m. — Amber and the Pale Ales, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 15, 5:30 p.m. — Reb & The Good News, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
June 16, 6 p.m. — The Chicken $#it Gamblers, tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door
June 20, 5:30 p.m. — The Cascadians with Jenny Jahlee, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road
June 15, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
June 15, 7 p.m. — Anna May, free show
June 16, 7 p.m. — Weezy Ford + Small Paul, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
June 17, 6 p.m. — LP & The Old-Fashioned, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
June 15, 6 p.m. — Bill Shelton, free show
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
June 16, 6 p.m. —The Growlerzz
June 18, 3 p.m. — Dan Boller & Jose Maya
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
June 16, 6:30 p.m. —Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show
Live Music at Solera Brewery
4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale
June 17, 6 p.m. — Alonzo Garbanzo, free show
Jazz in the Park
Jackson Park, Hood River
June 17, 7 p.m. — CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band presents free concert in the park
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 17, 7:30 p.m. — Rose Gerber, free show
Live Music at Grateful Vineyard
6670 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood
June 18, 3 p.m. — The Honey Jays at the Grateful Vineyard, free show
Juneteenth Celebration
Jackson Park, Hood River
June 18, 3 p.m. — Juneteenth Celebration, free for all ages.
Live Music at Hood Crest Winery
1900 Orchard Road, Hood River
June 18, 3:30 p.m. — Alonzo Garbanzo, free show
Ferment Summer Concert Series
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
June 18, 6 p.m. — Tony Smiley, free show
Commented