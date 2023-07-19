Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Music on the Lawn
Music on the Lawn
Music on the Lawn
6575 Highway 35, Parkdale
July 19, 4 p.m. — Mt. Hood Town Hall’s Summer Concert Series, Jess Clemons, free
Sunset Live Music
601 NW Wa Na Pa Street, Cascade Locks
July 19, 6 p.m. — The Celebrators at Thunder Island Brewing, free show
Live Music at The Griffin House
4168 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
July 19, 6 p.m. — County Line, $10 before, $12 at the door
64oz Taphouse Live Music
208 Oak St., Hood River
July 19, 7 p.m. — JT Thomas with Fenix, $5 cover
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
July 20, 6 p.m. — Juliet Yanko
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
July 20, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
July 20, 6 p.m. — Outer Orbit with Victor Johnson and Jeff Carrell, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
July 25, 5:30 p.m. — Eddie 9V, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
July 20, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
July 20, 7 p.m. — Like Years, free show, all ages
July 21, 7 p.m. — Brit Taylor with opener Jess Clemons, $12 in advance, $15 day of show
July 22, 7 p.m. — Tigers On Opium / Slow Goat, $10 advance, $12 day of
July 23, 4 p.m. — Pajama Jam with Chris Couch, free kid’s show, kids must be accompanied by a guardian
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
July 21, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free
Live Music at KickStand
1235 State St., Hood River
July 21, 7 p.m. — FreeHugger, free show
Farmers’ Market Music
501 Columbia St., Hood River
July 22, 10 a.m. — Megan Alder at the Hood River Farmers’ Market, free show
282 N. Main Ave., White Salmon
July 25, 4 p.m. — Megan Alder at the White Salmon Farmers’ Market, free show
Cosmic Country Tunes
1410 12th St., Hood River
July 22, 6 p.m. — Jessi O at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, free
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
July 22, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Live Music at Route 30
317 E. Second St., The Dalles
July 22, 7 p.m. — The Yahtzee Show
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
July 22, 7:30 p.m. — NBC&R, free music
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 22, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan, Chic Preston and Andy Lade
Grateful Vineyard Live Music
6670 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale
July 23, 3 p.m. — Amber and The Pale Ales, free show
Ferment Brewing Concert Series
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
July 25, 6 p.m. — Ten30, free show
