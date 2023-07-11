Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Live Music at Bargeway
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
July 12, 6:30 p.m. — Alonzo Garbanzo, free show
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
July 13, 4 p.m. — Juliet Yanko
July 14, 6 p.m. — Mojo Holler
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
July 13, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
July 13, 6 p.m. —Hilfolk Noir with Gregory Rawlins, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
July 14, 7 p.m. — Pigs On The Wing, $27 in advance, $32 at the door
July 18, 5:30 p.m. — Kory Quinn with Matt Mesa and Kerry Williams, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
July 13, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series, free
Kora demonstration
722 Court St., The Dalles
July 13, 6 p.m. — Sean Gaskell demonstrates the kora at the library, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
July 13, 7 p.m. — Will West, free show
July 14, 7 p.m. — The Brothers Comatose, $25
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
July 14, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
July 14, 7:30 p.m. — Rob Guidera and John Gerry, free show
July 15, 7:30 p.m. — Karaj Lost Coast, free
Alien Blues Festival
22 Deanna Drive, Trout Lake
July 15, noon — Trout Lake Alien Blues Festival, $40 in advance, $50 day of
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
July 15, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 15, 7:30 p.m. — Chic Preston, Dave Henehan and Mike Grodner
Ferment Brewing’s summer concert series
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
July 16, 6 p.m. — Ditch Diggers, free show
Live Music at Everybody’s Brewing
177 E. Jewett Blvd, White Salmon
July 17, 6 p.m. — Rishell Graves, free show
