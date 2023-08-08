Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Sunset Music Series
601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — Jess Clemons at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show
Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. — Music Bingo: 90s Country, free, dress-up encouraged
Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. — Two Strikes, free show
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. — Lisa James, free show
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 10, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scot Bergeron, free show
Aug. 11, 6 p.m. — Stephanie Sweets, free show
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Aug. 10, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 10, 5:30 p.m. — Charts and Small Paul, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. — Scott Pemberton O Theory with Nate Norton, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs
Live Music at White Buffalo
4040 Westcliffe Drive, Hood River
Aug. 10, 6 p.m. — Ravin' R&B
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
Aug. 10, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Aug. 10, 7 p.m. — Pete Krebs & His Band, free show
Aug. 13, 7 p.m. — MAITA, $15 in advance, $20 day of show
Neon Cruise Concert
Federal Street, The Dalles
Aug. 11, 5 p.m. — Neon Cruise 30th Anniversary Concert, hosted by Route 30 on Federal Street; performances by North of Noon, The New Prohibitions and School bOI, free show
Summer Concerts on the Lawn
40 South Heimrich St., Dufur
Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m. — Tevis Hodge Jr. at The Balch Hotel, free
Live Music at MoCo
904 Second Ave., Mosier
Aug. 11, 6 p.m. — Mosier Mike and the Jazz Guild
Aug. 12, 6 p.m. — Surf Lords
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show
Bob: A Life in Five Acts
210 Oak St., Bingen
Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. — Opening night, additional shows Aug. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25 and 26. $25, $23 for seniors and students. Tickets available at bigbritches.org/bob-a-life-in-five-acts
River City Saloon Live Music
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Aug. 11, 9 p.m. — Antonyms & BPT, 21+, $10 cover
Dufur Threshing Bee
Dufur
Aug. 12-13, all day — Annual Dufur Threshing Bee, includes petting zoo and tractor parade, free to enter
Aug. 12, 4 p.m. — Hometown dinner and music at The Balch Hotel, $22, tickets available online
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. — Mosier Mike and the Jazz Guild
Ferment Brewing Concert Series
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
Aug. 13, 6 p.m. — Louder Than Brad, free show
Live Music at Everybody's Brewing
177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 14, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder, free show
Commented