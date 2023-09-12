WHITE SALMON — El Grito returns to White Salmon’s Rheingarten Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 4-8 p.m. as the kick-off event for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Washington side of the Gorge. All are welcome, and admission is free.
“This year’s El Grito will be bigger and better than ever,” said Juan Reyes, event coordinator. “We have an evening of family fun on the agenda with live music, bouncy houses and games for the kids, and free food from Tacos Pepe and Rosa’s Churros. This year Alta Adicción is opening for La Misteriosa Banda 360, so it should be a great show.”
Although “El Grito” is celebrated as the battle cry that effectively launched Mexico’s War of Independence, the White Salmon event honors all Latin American peoples, countries, and traditions.
“We are here to celebrate all people who live in the Gorge that share our heritage,” Reyes said, “and we want to share our culture with our neighbors.”
Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as a week-long commemoration of the blend of multicultural groups with roots throughout the Americas. California Congressman George E. Brown, representing San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles, wanted to recognize the important contributions of Latinx community members to United States history.
In 1988 President Ronald Reagan extended the cultural celebration from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year. This timeframe includes independence anniversaries for many Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rice, Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico, and Chile.
“El Grito” translates loosely in English as “the scream.” The event’s name comes from “El Grito de Dolores,” a speech that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish in Dolores, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 1810, to inspire a revolt against colonialism and inequity.
Reyes hopes the event sponsors’ focus on equity will encourage more Latinx community members to enjoy the many events that are held in both English and Spanish at the parks in White Salmon and Bingen. His goal is for more people to feel comfortable attending events throughout the communities.
In 2022 the event drew in more than 200 people, and organizers hope to double that this year. Reyes said the event is growing, and more than 25 groups have confirmed participation.
There will be cultural vendors and a variety of community organizations on hand to share resources and talk one-on-one with guests. And Reyes said he is busy lining up some extra surprises.
“We are getting bigger and better,” Reyes said. “Our community is really rallying behind us to make everyone feel welcome in the park.”
This year’s sponsors include WAGAP, the City of White Salmon, and the Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH). For any questions about the event, or if you wish to participate, contact Reyes at ayuda@wagap.org or call WAGAP at 509-493-2662. Learn more about programs that support community members in need at wagap.org.
