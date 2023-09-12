WHITE SALMON —  El Grito returns to White Salmon’s Rheingarten Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 4-8 p.m. as the kick-off event for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Washington side of the Gorge. All are welcome, and admission is free.

“This year’s El Grito will be bigger and better than ever,” said Juan Reyes, event coordinator. “We have an evening of family fun on the agenda with live music, bouncy houses and games for the kids, and free food from Tacos Pepe and Rosa’s Churros. This year Alta Adicción is opening for La Misteriosa Banda 360, so it should be a great show.”