WHITE SALMON — A new fiesta, El Grito, will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on the Washington side of the Gorge on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 p.m. at Rhinegarten Park in White Salmon. Admission is free, and the event is open to all.
Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as a week-long commemoration of the blend of multicultural groups with roots throughout the Americas. California Congressman George E. Brown, representing San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles, wanted to recognize the important contributions of Latinx community members to United States history.
In 1988 President Ronald Reagan extended the cultural celebration from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year. This timeframe includes independence anniversaries for many Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico, and Chile.
“This is a great opportunity to bring our communities together,” said Juan Reyes, the Latinx outreach coordinator for Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP). Reyes works to provide equitable access for Spanish-speaking members to the many programs that the Community Action Agency offers.
“El Grito” translates loosely in English as “the scream.” WAGAP Board Member Alicia Ramirez explained the term “El Grito” is celebrated as the battle cry that effectively launched Mexico’s War of Independence. The phrase comes from “El Grito de Dolores,” a speech that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish in Dolores, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 1810, to inspire a revolt against colonialism and inequity.
Today, Reyes hopes the El Grito event will encourage more Latinx community members to enjoy the many events that are held at the parks in White Salmon and Bingen and feel more comfortable attending future events. He said it is important for everyone to feel welcome to activities, regardless of whether events are in English or Spanish.
Attendees will be entertained by the music of Fuerza Musical de Valle. Taco’s Pepe and Rosa’s Churros will offer food and drink. And organizations will be on hand to share resources and talk one-on-one with guests.
WAGAP and the City of White Salmon have invited groups such as Radio Tierra, The Next Door, North Shore Medical, One Community Health, White Salmon Valley Community Library, People for People, and more to participate. They hope to have a well-rounded mix of organizations that serve residents and are vital links to living a healthy life.
The focus on equity for all people who live in the community is an important part of many of these groups, and the WAGAP board of directors has made it a priority in its most recent five-year strategic plan. The agency just acquired funding to support hiring a director of equity, and it looks forward to engaging a broader community through activities such as El Grito.
For any questions about the event, or if you wish to participate, contact Reyes at ayuda@wagap.org or call WAGAP at 509-493-2662. Learn more about programs that support community members at wagap.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.