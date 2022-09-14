WHITE SALMON — A new fiesta, El Grito, will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on the Washington side of the Gorge on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 p.m. at Rhinegarten Park in White Salmon. Admission is free, and the event is open to all.

Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as a week-long commemoration of the blend of multicultural groups with roots throughout the Americas. California Congressman George E. Brown, representing San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles, wanted to recognize the important contributions of Latinx community members to United States history.