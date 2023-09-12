Have you ever found yourself saying phrases like:
“That’s not so bad. You’ll get over it.”
“Stop crying!”
“Because I said so!”
“You’re overreacting!”
... And a classic, “YOU are being naughty.”
Life is busy, and we all can become unaware that what we say may not have the impact or results with children we expected. Everyone wants their children to grow up and be emotionally stable and intelligent, but life is busy, and often, what we say might unconsciously tell the child something else. The child may not have experienced the world enough, so they may interpret what you say differently than expected.
Children’s brains haven’t fully developed. Therefore, their ability to process language is not at the same level as adults. They may internalize these statements and create a sense of shame or think their feelings have no value. This could impact their natural curiosity and the growth of their ability to reason about what is happening around them and what you expect, leading to additional frustration for you and the child.
These moments in time are teaching/parenting moments. Changing what we say to our children will help them better understand our expectations. So instead of saying, “That’s not so bad. You’ll get over it,” say, “I know that was hard, and I’m glad you gave your best.” This lets your child know you’re aware of their feelings and that it is okay to have fear, but it helps build their trust in you.
Crying is a neurobiological part of our self-defense. Saying, “Stop crying,” is something a child possibly has no control over. The child cannot stop crying because their brain and body are dealing with the emotional or physical situation, and asking them to stop when they cannot may impact their self-esteem. They hear you telling them to stop, yet their brain and body have built up stress because of the situation, and they possibly develop the feeling there is something wrong with them because they can’t just turn it off. Instead, use a distraction from the situation and help them regain control of their body and emotions, along with reassuring them everything will be fine. A distraction could be as simple as, “Look, we got your favorite cereal!” Then, later, discuss the situation when their emotions are under control. This will help them develop a more vital state of well-being.
Helping them refocus on something positive will allow them to create a positive outlook on life, maintain a healthy curiosity, and build their self-trust.
•••
Scott Smith, Doctor of Education, has been in education for the past 43 years. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University, his Masters from Lesley University, and his Doctorate from Northcentral University. His major focus areas are pre-reading skills, reading instruction, and classroom instructional support. He authored “Discovering Effective Reading Instruction.” Smith currently lives with his wife in Mosier and serves on the Board of Decoding Dyslexia of Oregon.
Commented