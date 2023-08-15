After a hiatus of years, Lazy M Ranch’s patient Belgian horses have returned to the Dufur Threshing Bee, where they demonstrate last century’s threshing and harvesting machines in a specially planted wheat field.

The proprietor of the Redmond-area ranch has been coming to the threshing bee since 1976. In 2009, he said, the wheat field was not planted, and so there was nothing for the ancient thresher, separator, and Dufur’s other antique equipment to harvest. For several years, the horses didn’t come. Lazy M’s horses returned in 2022, when the field was replanted.

Dufur Threshing Bee

