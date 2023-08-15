Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After a years-long hiatus, Lazy M Ranch’s patient Belgian horses returned to the Dufur Threshing Bee, where they demonstrated last century’s threshing and harvesting machines in a specially planted wheat field.
John Reser, from Condon, demonstrates how to sew a sack of grain. "I learned it from the people that did it," he said of the skill.
The horses, all Amish, demonstrate the complexity of horse-powered farming equipment.
After a hiatus of years, Lazy M Ranch’s patient Belgian horses have returned to the Dufur Threshing Bee, where they demonstrate last century’s threshing and harvesting machines in a specially planted wheat field.
The proprietor of the Redmond-area ranch has been coming to the threshing bee since 1976. In 2009, he said, the wheat field was not planted, and so there was nothing for the ancient thresher, separator, and Dufur’s other antique equipment to harvest. For several years, the horses didn’t come. Lazy M’s horses returned in 2022, when the field was replanted.
The horses, all Amish, demonstrate the complexity of horse-powered farming equipment. They plowed part of a field with a 14-inch Oliver plow, like one of thousands made and used before World War II. There is a surprising art to plowing, according to the horse-folk: each pass must be 14 inches from the last, the furrow straight and aligned in the direction the farmer wants water to flow. However, if the plow follows the same furrows year after year, you get “major corrugations!”
To add to the challenge, one four-year-old Belgian was completely new to plowing this year.
Many stages of an old-time wheat field — plowing, harvesting, threshing, and sewing up the sacks of wheat — were demonstrated in the fields that day.
