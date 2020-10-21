Dickey Farms, 511 W. Steuben St., Bingen, hosts a family-friendly “Mini Harvest Fest” Oct. 24-25. Every child is invited and Halloween costumes are encouraged, said a press release. The event will include apples, cider, candy, pumpkins, corn on the cob, tamales, pizza, hot chocolate and more. All activities will be held outside and be under $5 (cash only).
Each child will get a bracelet to use for numerous free things provided by area businesses. Kids can also trick-or-treat to different doors around the farm like traditional trick or treating and receive candy.
All profits will be donated to Vivian Rose Weaver Defeat DIPG Foundation, in memory of a kindergarten student who lost her battle to the disease earlier this year.
The event will be held outside as a COVID precaution. Masks are required and guests reminded to stay six-feet apart from those not part of their family. Enter at Dickey’s field next to the Bingen park and will exit on the sidewalk along Highway 14.
Because of attendance guidelines, some families may be asked to come at a later time if the event becomes crowded.
For more information, call 509-493-2636 ext. 211.
