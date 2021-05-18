Day of the Horse

 Flora Gibson photo

Tally Larcone of Goldendale Equestrian Vaulters performs during "Day of the Horse" events hosted at the Fort Dalles Rider's arena in west The Dalles Saturday. Trail riding, horseback shooting and more were demonstrated throughout the day, and booths at the arena offered a host of items for sale. The event was a fundraiser for the riding club.