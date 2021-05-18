Tally Larcone of Goldendale Equestrian Vaulters performs during "Day of the Horse" events hosted at the Fort Dalles Rider's arena in west The Dalles Saturday. Trail riding, horseback shooting and more were demonstrated throughout the day, and booths at the arena offered a host of items for sale. The event was a fundraiser for the riding club.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
