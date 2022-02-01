Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA), The Dalles Art Center (TDAC), and Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts invite the community to come and experience the Contemporary Native Voices art exhibition featuring prints from the permanent collection created on-site at Crow’s Shadow by local and regional artists, many of which exhibit nationally and internationally.
This exhibit seeks to acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the original inhabitants of this land and create space for diverse regional contemporary Native voices, said a press release.
“Over the last 24 years, Crow’s Shadow has evolved into a world-class studio focused on contemporary fine art printmaking. Established in 1992 by local artists James Lavadour (Chinook and Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce),” said the press release. “Crow’s Shadow’s mission has been to provide a creative conduit for educational, social, and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.”
Featured prints will be exhibited at both CCA and TDAC. The exhibit opens Feb. 4 and runs through March 26.
CCA will host an opening reception on Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m.
Exhibit artists include Corwin Clairmont, Demian DinéYazhi´, Edgar Heap of Birds, Frank LaPena, George Flett, James Lavadour, James Luna, Jeffrey Gibson, Jim Denomie, Joe Cantrell, Joe Feddersen, John Feodorov, Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, Kay WalkingStick, Larry McNeil, Lillian Pitt, Marie Watt, Marwin Begaye, Natalie Ball, Ramon Murillo, Raven Chacon, Ric Gendron, Rick Bartow, Sara Siestreem, Susan Sheoships, Truman Lowe, Vanessa Enos, Wendy Red Star, Whitney Minthorn, and Yatika Starr Fields.
Artist Don Bailey will open a solo exhibition in the CCA Entryway Gallery in February: “Whil-xolik” (“story telling”/“tell me a story”). He is a contemporary painter, who “in the spirit of whil-xolik (story-telling), creates stories in his paintings to shake up (mis)understandings of (indian) art and history,” said Bailey. He has been featured on the Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) television show Art Beat and in Oregon ArtsWatch. His work is in the collection of the Hallie Ford Museum (Salem), the State Library of Oregon (Salem), City Hall (Portland), the collection of the Chemawa Indian School (Salem), Riverfront Park (Salem), R B Ravens Gallery (Ranchos de Taos, N.M.), and private collections, and is also a member of Blackfish Gallery in Portland.
For more info about the exhibit, visit columbiaarts.org.
