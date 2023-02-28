Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two very different books have been selected for this year’s community reads programs at the Hood River and The Dalles libraries, but the goal is the same: To encourage people of all ages to read and discuss books.
The Dalles Public Library Community Reads program will begin today, Wednesday, March 1; patrons are encouraged to stop by to pick up a copy of this year’s book, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien — a fantasy novel first published in 1937.
In Hood River County, distribution of this year’s title, “rough house,” a memoir published in 2020 by local author and teacher Tina Ontiveros, happens Saturday, March 4 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library; a program and refreshments are planned. Book distribution also takes place that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches.
Both events launch a full schedule of activities, from art events to writing workshops, that take place in March and April.
A full listing of events will be printed each week in What’s Happening (page B5) and online at columbiagorgenews.com.
