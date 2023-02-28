Two very different books have been selected for this year’s community reads programs at the Hood River and The Dalles libraries, but the goal is the same: To encourage people of all ages to read and discuss books.

“rough house,” a memoir published in 2020, written by local author and teacher Tina Ontiveros.
The Dalles Public Library Community Reads program will begin today, Wednesday, March 1; patrons are encouraged to stop by to pick up a copy of this year’s book, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien — a fantasy novel first published in 1937.

