12-01 ornament group.jpg

Volunteers Lloyd DeKay, Tim Cruikshank, Ben Harvey (in the bucket), and Todd Reeves are pictured helping hang the ornaments in time for the Christmas season, with support provided by Radcomp and Mosier WiNet.
12-01 ornaments closeup.jpg

Ben Harvey helps hang the beloved Christmas ornaments above Dock Grade Road.

A group of volunteers from Community Partners of Bingen and White Salmon helped hang the beloved Christmas ornaments above Dock Grade Road last Wednesday, Nov. 24. Volunteers Lloyd DeKay, Tim Cruikshank, Ben Harvey (in the bucket), and Todd Reeves are pictured helping hang the ornaments in time for the Christmas season, with support provided by Radcomp and Mosier WiNet. Also provided help were and Eric and Sheri Bosler. The group is in their sixth year hanging the some-300 plastic ornaments on the tree branches that hang over the road that travels to White Salmon’s downtown corridor. This week, volunteers also decorated the community Christmas tree in preparation for Saturday’s tree lighting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Dec. 4, in the Riverview Bank parking lot on Jewett Boulevard. Community Partners are accepting donations for replacing ornaments on their website at communitypartnersbws.org.