A group of volunteers from Community Partners of Bingen and White Salmon helped hang the beloved Christmas ornaments above Dock Grade Road last Wednesday, Nov. 24. Volunteers Lloyd DeKay, Tim Cruikshank, Ben Harvey (in the bucket), and Todd Reeves are pictured helping hang the ornaments in time for the Christmas season, with support provided by Radcomp and Mosier WiNet. Also provided help were and Eric and Sheri Bosler. The group is in their sixth year hanging the some-300 plastic ornaments on the tree branches that hang over the road that travels to White Salmon’s downtown corridor. This week, volunteers also decorated the community Christmas tree in preparation for Saturday’s tree lighting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Dec. 4, in the Riverview Bank parking lot on Jewett Boulevard. Community Partners are accepting donations for replacing ornaments on their website at communitypartnersbws.org.
Community partnership brings ornaments to Dock Grade
- Chelsea Marr photos
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
