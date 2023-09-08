Community Partners, a Bingen-White Salmon volunteer group, prepares for the Saturday, Sept. 9 Huckleberry Festival parade, which starts at 11 a.m. For more information and a full schedule of Huck Fest activities, visit huckleberry-fest.com. The annual festival starts on Friday, Sept. 8 and lasts through Sunday, Sept. 10.
