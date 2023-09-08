Community Partners, Huck Fest

It took six volunteers from Community Partners to put together their 2023 Huck Fest parade entry, decorated to highlight the different events the group has helped with this year: Dock Grade and holiday tree, cleaning up of downtown garden beds, painting of the crosswalks with white salmon, Fourth of July shaved ice/cotton candy, and haunted house for Halloween.

Community Partners, a Bingen-White Salmon volunteer group, prepares for the Saturday, Sept. 9 Huckleberry Festival parade, which starts at 11 a.m. For more information and a full schedule of Huck Fest activities, visit huckleberry-fest.com. The annual festival starts on Friday, Sept. 8 and lasts through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 2023 Community Partners parade entry highlights the many events the volunteer group helps with each year.