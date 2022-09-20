‘Connect the Gorge’ art show at TDAC
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center has a new exhibition of artists of all mediums who are connected to the Columbia Gorge region. The exhibition opened Sept. 2 and runs until Oct. 1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
‘Connect the Gorge’ art show at TDAC
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center has a new exhibition of artists of all mediums who are connected to the Columbia Gorge region. The exhibition opened Sept. 2 and runs until Oct. 1.
“Connect the Gorge” features both emerging and established artists from the area, Troutdale to Goldendale within 100 miles north and south of the Columbia River.
“This includes artists who have resided or consider the Gorge a place of origin,” said a press release.
PRIDE book club meets at The Dalles Library
THE DALLES — The PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books.
The book for the Oct.13 meeting is “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune, and copies available at the library. Book club will meet Oct. 13; refreshments will be served.
Get free library cards outside HRCLD
HOOD RIVER — As a member of the Metropolitan Interlibrary Exchange (MIX) and other reciprocal agreements, Hood River County Library District makes it possible for HRCLD resident cardholders to get a free card to use nearby libraries.
“You’ll need to register for a library card at each library system you’d like to use,” said a press release. “Check out and return materials at the library or library system that issued the library card. You will also have access to their electronic resources. Other library systems may have different registration requirements, rules and fees.”
HRCLD has reciprocal agreements with the Camas Public Library, Clackamas County Libraries, Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries, Multnomah County Library and Washington County Cooperative Library Services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.