Columbia Gorge News’ young reader of the week is Liliana Tokstad, 7, of Hood River. Liliana likes the wordsearch on the weekly Kid Scoop page, B1. She also is a frequent shopper of the ads that run in the paper, circling her favorite items.
Columbia Gorge News has weekly content for children, including Kid Scoop, that provides age-appropriate interactive and engaging activities to sharpen educational skills at school and at home. The feature provides activities that include educational links such as language arts, letter sequencing, spelling and skim and scan reading skills. Let us know how your family uses our local news. Email info@gorgenews.com.
