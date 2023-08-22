B2 CASA missing pic.JPG

Six new volunteer advocates and a new advocate supervisor were sworn in by Judge Karen Ostrye at the Hood River County Courthouse Aug. 15.

 Contributed photo

Columbia Gorge CASA has sworn in six new volunteer advocates for children: Amber Moore, Chari Harrington, Jeffrey Warneking, Jennifer Waas, Pamela Concar and Susan Lannak. New advocate supervisor, Rachel Perman, was also sworn in.

After completing an extensive training and screening process, these community members were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates by Judge Karen Ostrye on Aug. 15 at the Hood River County Court House. Each volunteer will go on to advocate for the best interest of a child who is involved in the court system due to having experienced abuse and neglect.