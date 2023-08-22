Columbia Gorge CASA has sworn in six new volunteer advocates for children: Amber Moore, Chari Harrington, Jeffrey Warneking, Jennifer Waas, Pamela Concar and Susan Lannak. New advocate supervisor, Rachel Perman, was also sworn in.
After completing an extensive training and screening process, these community members were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates by Judge Karen Ostrye on Aug. 15 at the Hood River County Court House. Each volunteer will go on to advocate for the best interest of a child who is involved in the court system due to having experienced abuse and neglect.
Judge Ostrye recognized the new advocates for their willingness to take on this important work. She highlighted the importance of their unique role and the importance of them advocating for what they believe is in the best interest of the child.
According to Moore, one of the newly appointed advocates, becoming a CASA is a way to help make a change in your community.
“I wanted to become an advocate so I could actually make a positive difference for someone, actually physically go out there and bring more happiness to my community,” Moore said. “There are a lot of issues in the world around us currently and while it seems like one person themselves cannot make a difference, they actually can! I encourage everyone out there to see what they can do to help their neighborhood.”
Columbia Gorge CASA advocates for the needs and well-being of abused and neglected children and youth in Hood River, Sherman and Wasco counties through continually-trained and professionally-supported community volunteers.
CASA’s next training session for new volunteers will begin in October. Those who are interested in becoming a CASA or learning more can visit the CASA website at gorgecasa.org.
