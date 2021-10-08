The Board of Directors of Columbia Center for the Arts has announced that Yasmin Acosta-Myers (she/her) has accepted the offer to serve as interim executive director, effective Sept. 21.
Acosta-Myers comes to Columbia Center for the Arts with an M.S. in Arts Administration, extensive time on local education and cultural boards — including Arts in Education, Big ART Project, Hood River Cultural Trust — and a license in Neurology of Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace. At her most recent position with CultureSeed, a local non-profit, she helped initiate the framework to achieve change for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the organization.
“Yasmin’s experience is extremely relevant to the organization, we are fortunate she has joined the team at CCA. The last two years were challenging for art centers and non-profits; as the center looks forward to the coming months we are optimistic to continue the strategic evolution and innovation we’ve outlined as a board of directors,” said Anna Cavaleri, board vice-chair. “We are grateful for the caliber of leadership from our former executive director over the past two years. As we shift our sights towards the future we welcome the vision, collaboration, and passion Yasmin will bring to the organization.”
Columbia Center for the Arts conducted an extensive search and selection process, fielding outstanding applicants with a passion for community and the arts. Arts organizations did not escape the severe impacts of COVID-19 in the U.S., and Columbia Center for the Arts was not left unscathed. As the organization finishes the second half of the fiscal year 2021-22, the board of directors will look to the leadership of Acosta-Myers to help achieve goals in diversifying cultural content, fundraising, and accessibility to the arts for all community members.
Born and raised in Tecate, Mexico, just across the US/Mexico border, Acosta-Myers moved to Dillon, Mont., at the age of 14. After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Arts Education and Elementary Education she worked as an art educator before pursuing a Master’s of Science in Arts Administration. Her Master’s research focused on how place and social interactions in relation to art become sustainable cultural assets in the formation of a sense of place and belonging. Acosta-Myers continues to explore her dual cultural background through involvement with several arts and cultural boards, organizations, programs, and now with Columbia Center for the Arts.
For more information on Columbia Center for the Arts visit www.columbiaarts.org.
Commented