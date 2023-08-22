LYLE — August has arrived and the first day of school on Aug. 30 will be here before you know it. Here are a couple of things to know:
Report cards for grades K-12 were mailed on June 29. A permission slip for outdoor school was included if you have a student who will be in grades 6-12. Registration information was sent home before the end of the year for K-8. 9-12 was mailed home with report cards on June 29 as well.
Pre-K registers a little differently and continuing students will get their necessary paperwork at the beginning of the year. The only registrations that are needed are for incoming kindergartners that were in pre-K last year or new to our school kinder and pre-K.
Please note that all enrollments will roll over, regardless if you were able to return the forms and needed documentation.
We know that many people did not receive their packets and we don’t know why. Please make sure that you continue to check your mail as they are showing up but appear to have been lost for a while. We will continue to work with our local postal workers as they are navigating many staff changes.
On July 5, construction crews started on the first phase of a two-year roof and HVAC replacement. The first phase is replacing the roof over the gym/cafeteria and art/shop building. The second phase will be replacing the HVAC and beginning the summer of 2024. We anticipate that construction will be finished before the start of school this year and will resume next year after the school year ends. This project is being paid for with proceeds from the sale of the Dallesport Elementary building and ESSER dollars the district received during COVID.
If you must be on the school campus, please be mindful that you are on a construction site with hazards due to the work being done on the roof.
Commented