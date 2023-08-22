LYLE — August has arrived and the first day of school on Aug. 30 will be here before you know it. Here are a couple of things to know:

Report cards for grades K-12 were mailed on June 29. A permission slip for outdoor school was included if you have a student who will be in grades 6-12. Registration information was sent home before the end of the year for K-8. 9-12 was mailed home with report cards on June 29 as well.