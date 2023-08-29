Summer is quickly coming to an end and fall is just around the corner. This means local fairs will be getting underway, and they provide a wonderful opportunity for hands-on learning experiences for our children. And there is also that back-to-school shopping trip to buy school clothes and supplies. Taking a few minutes and preparing for your adventures can become a passive learning experience for you and your children, possibly lessening stress for everyone.
Pre-planning prior to your trip to the fair can lessen some frustrations. When children arrive, they often become overwhelmed with all that is happening and the excitement. Therefore, taking the time to plan out your visit may help curb their excitement about the activities happening in front of them. Having that plan allows you to remind them that there is a plan of things to see, and if there is time, you can come back and check that out. In most cases, this will avert a meltdown if they know there is a chance they will get to see the exhibit after the plan they helped create is completed.
During your planning time, suggest a few areas you would like to check out during your visit. As you plan for things you wish to see, make a list. Depending on the ages, the children can write their own lists. Most fairs publish maps before the event, and using that map during your planning helps children learn the importance of researching things before a visit.
This is also a great time to share your experiences at the fair with your children. Research has shown that sharing both good and not-so-good experiences that have happened to you helps build stronger self-esteem and teaches them it is okay if things don’t go as planned and that they may even turn out better. This allows the development of self-evaluation and building the understanding that things don’t always go as planned.
Taking the time prior to a big event and letting your children know what to expect will lessen the possibility of a major meltdown, avoiding frustration for all.
Scott Smith has worked in education for 40 years. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University, Masters from Lesley University and Doctorate from Northcentral University in Arizona. He spent 27 years in elementary classrooms in Umatilla, finishing his experience there as their reading coach. He then became an assistant professor at Eastern Oregon University in the elementary pre-service teacher program.
Currently, he is an instructional coach for the InterMountain ESD, serving 18 rural school districts. His major area of focus is pre-reading skills and reading instruction along with classroom instructional support. Smith currently lives in Mosier with his wife.
