Nanez named to Dean’s List
Jessika Rene Nanez of The Dalles was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2020.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0. The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
Salvatori makes Dean’s List
Ella Salvatori of The Dalles, a sophomore at Multnomah University, made the fall term Dean’s List. Salvatori graduated in 2019 from The Dalles High School, where she lettered in soccer, softball and basketball. She is now playing for Multomah on a soccer scholarship.
Commented