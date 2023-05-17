Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee President Steve Lawrence presents Sherry Munro with a plaque commemorating her work on the committee. The event, held in the ballroom, was well attended.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a dinner and silent auction benefiting the historic building last Saturday, May 12.
During the event, Steve Lawrence, president of Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee, presented a history of the centurion building and brought Sherry Munro up on stage to hand her a plaque dedicated for her years of service towards the building.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, located at 323 E. Fourth St., opened in 1922 in the lot that once held Ward and Robertsons livery stable. The building offered a place for community events, such as musical performances, graduations, and funerals, and also offered a basketball court and theater as part of its amenities. Doc Severinsen, a retired jazz trumpeter who led the NBC Orchestra on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, got his start at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, performing his first concert at age 12 in the building in 1939.
In the 1950s, the auditorium was converted into a movie theater, and in the 1970s into the 1980s, heavy use took a toll and the building changed hands often with maintenance sometimes being deferred. In 1990, a group of volunteers stepped up and bought the building for one dollar from the city.
Since then, the Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee raised funds and did renovation and preservation work with help from private donations, Urban Renewal, a grant from the Oregon Lottery, and a matching anonymous donation of $250,000.
“I believe when you need somebody, somebody comes along,” Lawrence said.
Board Member Dennis Morgan announced that the stage at The Dalles Civic Auditorium will be dedicated to Gerald Richmond, who passed in 2020. Morgan said Richmond’s work on the historic preservation committee advanced the building’s mission of providing a space for community.
“He knew where everything was. I don’t think there was anything about this building he did not know,” Morgan said.
