Civic Auditorium

The Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee President Steve Lawrence presents Sherry Munro with a plaque commemorating her work on the committee. The event, held in the ballroom, was well attended. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

The Dalles Civic Auditorium celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a dinner and silent auction benefiting the historic building last Saturday, May 12.

During the event, Steve Lawrence, president of Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee, presented a history of the centurion building and brought Sherry Munro up on stage to hand her a plaque dedicated for her years of service towards the building.

