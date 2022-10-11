Hood River Valley Christian Church’s Women’s Fellowship ministries will host its annual Christmas Décor and More sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.
Masks are suggested, but not required.
The Fellowship Hall (inside the front doors) will be filled with “gently used” ornaments, wreaths, lights, decorations, Santas, snowmen, angels, candles, ceramics, sweaters, coats, hats, gloves and more — if you can name it, you’ll probably find it. Every dollar spent goes directly to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries, whose members volunteer on a regular basis to support the thrift store, charitable organizations, and ministries in the communities and beyond.
The Narthex (lobby) of the church and Vista Room will host local artisans and their handmade gifts. Canned food or non-perishable items will also be collected for The Christmas Project.
“There is something for everyone of every age, and for you as well,” said a press release. “Your support, which we truly appreciate, helps our Outreach Program to fulfill many needs.”
