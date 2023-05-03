Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band will be performing Afro-Cuban music, a genre of jazz that reflects its Black roots mixed with the dance rhythms of South America and the Caribbean.

The band, with Director Michael Paul, will perform “The Afro-Cuban Fusion,” two concerts, scheduled for 7 p.m. onn May 19, and 2 p.m. on May 21 at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater, 1220 Indian Creek Road in Hood River.