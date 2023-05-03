Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band will be performing Afro-Cuban music, a genre of jazz that reflects its Black roots mixed with the dance rhythms of South America and the Caribbean.
The band, with Director Michael Paul, will perform “The Afro-Cuban Fusion,” two concerts, scheduled for 7 p.m. onn May 19, and 2 p.m. on May 21 at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater, 1220 Indian Creek Road in Hood River.
“As most people know, jazz is one of America’s most original and important genres of music. Without jazz, there wouldn’t be later forms of popular music like rock, funk and rhythm and blues. Jazz is the foundation for all of them,” said a press release. “Of course, jazz is the name for a dizzying array of musical styles, beginning in the late 19th century. Ragtime, blues, Dixieland and swing are just a few types of music under the broad category of jazz.
“Like America itself, the musical elements of jazz are very much a melting pot of African and European styles and techniques. Another, later, influence on jazz was the music of Central and South America — specifically Brazil,” the press release continued.
The concerts will include big band arrangements by jazz giants like Chick Corea, Paquito d’Rivera and many more.
“If dance rhythms like mambo, cha cha and tango make you want to move, this is the concert for you. Afro-Cuban music is high energy, passionate and exciting,” the press release said.
Tickets are $25 for adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 for youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for those with Oregon Trail/SNAP cards or the Washington equivalent.
For information about all CGOA events, visit gorgeorchestra.org, or check out gorgeorchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
