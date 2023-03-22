CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band performs Friday, March 24, 8-10 p.m. at The Ruins indoor venue in Hood River (13 Railroad St., plenty of parking). Tickets are $10 for adults, and those under 18 are free. Come listen or dance to some great jazz classics and enjoy a drink from the bar. Under the direction of trumpeter Michael Paul, the band will wow you with swingin’ tunes from the likes of Stan Kenton, Quincy Jones, Henry Mancini and Count Basie.
Coming up in May, the Jazz Collective will perform a program of Afro-Cuban fusion at the Bowe Theater at Hood River Valley High School. Shows will be on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. The last jazz concert of the season will be a free concert in Jackson Park on the evening of June 17.
