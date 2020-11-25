Recalling the holiday programs from the golden age of television, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is preparing a pandemic-safe, holiday-themed variety show that will bring together both national and local talent for the benefit of local charities. The “Stay At Home Holiday Musical Spectacular” will include pre-recorded, exclusive performances by Sam Baker, Tish Hinojosa and the Texancana Mamas, Bre Gregg, Tony Smiley, Erick Haynie, Tim Mayer, Happa Hillbillies, the Gorge A Cappella Lady Singers (GALS) and other surprise guests. Of course, ensembles from CGOA will be included, with the Sinfonietta performing Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, and Voci leading everyone in some fun sing along (at home) carols.
Artistic Director Mark Steighner said the concept comes from “those old holiday specials that we — of a certain generation at least — used to watch as kids. There would be a variety of musical acts and just a nice feeling of holiday cheer and good will. My idea was to bring together a lot of artists with whom CGOA has worked over the years. Everyone I reached out to was incredibly enthusiastic about it and even the nationally-known artists are donating their time and music. CGOA has received such strong support from our community that I wanted to create an opportunity for us to give back.”
In addition to enjoying a varied musical program, viewers will have the opportunity to support a variety of local charities including The Next Door, Radio Tierra, and Hood River Shelter Services. The YouTube only program will premiere on Dec. 12 and be available through Dec. 31. Pay-What-You-Want tickets will be available starting Dec. 1 and even paying nothing at all will get viewers a link to the program. Tickets will be available via CGOA’s Facebook page and website at gorgeorchestra.org.
Although CGOA’s ensembles have been largely sidelined by the pandemic, CGOA has produced a steady stream of virtual performances, from collaborations with Tish Hinojosa and Sam Baker with the orchestra, to classic blues by the jazz collective and much more. The CGOAcademy, a new adult education program, offered classes in music history, appreciation and composition and will resume in January.
