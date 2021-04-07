Just over 13 months since the global pandemic brought an end to live performances, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) is poised to present its first new theatrical performance, Tom Jones’ and Harvey Schmidt’s beloved romantic comedy “The Fantasticks.”
“The Fantasticks” is an allegory that focuses on two young lovers, their meddling parents, and the journey that we all take through adolescent thrills, the growing pains of hurt and betrayal, the highs of passion and the agony of heartbreak, said a CGOA press release.
“Holding the world record for being the longest-running off-Broadway musical, ‘The Fantasticks’ has been charming audiences for decades with its blend of fantasy and truth, and a wistful, memorable score that includes the classic songs ‘Try to Remember’ and ‘Soon It’s Gonna Rain,’” said the press release.
The pandemic still places restrictions on indoor gatherings and audiences, so CGOA and Director Corin Parker will be filming “The Fantasticks” for pay-per-view streaming over ShowTix4U.com. The production will be filmed on stage at the Columbia Center for the Arts. The $10 ticket price will give patrons the opportunity to watch the show between April 16-18.
Preparing a musical in the midst of a pandemic, and following strict health and safety guidelines, is a challenge, but Parker blocked and rehearsed the show “via Zoom, using white boards, Google Docs and pdfs of the set. Our in-person rehearsals found us walking through the already finished blocking and putting the final touches on the songs that just couldn’t happen over Zoom.”
“The Fantasticks” includes a cast of both familiar and new faces, including David Dye, Emily Vawter, Reuben Betts, Tom Burns, Aiden Tappert, Lexi Irving, Kathleen Morrow, and Abby Rankin.
“I could not have dreamed to have found a more wonderful group of people to work with,” said Parker. “They’ve really risen to the task and done so much work in a short time.”
Behind the scenes, Parker has been assisted by Kathy Peldyak (costumes), Susan Sorensen (choreography), Mark Dane (lighting design), Joe Garoutte (sound), and the show will be filmed by John Hardham and Michael Friend of Laughing Diva, LLC.
Tickets for “The Fantasticks” went on sale March 22 and are only available from showtix4u.com. A ticket link and additional information is available at www.gorgeorchestra.org.
‘The Show Must Go On’
CGOA is hosting an online auction and fundraiser titled, “The Show Must Go On!”
The auction opens April 8 and runs online through April 11. The event features almost 100 items: Fine art from local artists, dining experiences, and outdoor excursions, said a press release. The auction website is available to browse now at charityauction.bid/cgoa, but won’t go live until April 8 at 9 a.m.
“The Show Must Go On!” features a performance by legendary Portland jazz pianist Tom Grant and brand-new virtual performance by the CGOA Jazz Collective, featuring Aaron Eckert on trombone. Eckert lived in Hood River for several years and was a member of CGOA’s Jazz Collective. He now plays with the US Army Blues Jazz Band, which recently performed at the presidential inauguration. To watch the one-hour pre-recorded video program, find the YouTube link on the auction website.
To participate in the auction, all you need to do is to register online. It’s free to register at charityauction.bid/cgoa. Once you bid on an item, you will receive notifications if you are being out-bid. The auction ends at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. You will be notified if you win an item.
Purchases or donations help support CGOA as it continues to provide performing arts for the cultural enrichment, engagement and enjoyment of our diverse audiences and participants. More information can be found online at gorgeor-chestra.org or the CGOA Facebook page facebook.com/gorgeorchestra.
