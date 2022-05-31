What could be sweeter than a summer night in the park, good food and great music?
If that sounds as delightful to you as it does to us, then plan on joining the CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band in Hood River’s Jackson Park on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Best of all, the concert is free!
The Jazz Collective has earned a solid reputation for playing tuneful jazz that’s not just great to listen to, but to dance to as well. The June 11 event will feature a portable dance floor for anyone who wants to practice their swing dance moves.
Jazz Collective Director Michael Paul said that the set list includes a lineup of fan favorites, including music by Maynard Ferguson, Gordon Goodwin, Thad Jones and many others. Made up of 18 local musicians and music educators, the Jazz Collective has been bringing high quality jazz to the Gorge for nearly 10 years.
Opening for the Jazz Collective is The Dalles High School Jazz Band, directed by Mic Kelly. The band will kick off the evening a little before 7 p.m., so come early.
Specially added for the concert is a food truck from Mary’s Cocina. We suggest making an evening of it. Have a picnic, enjoy the food, bring a beverage and dance to the music … or just listen.
Coming up on June 25, the Gorge Sinfonietta presents from Screen to Stage, a free concert of music from movies and video games. Selections from E.T., Star Wars, Encanto, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman and Video Games Live are just a few of the selections.
Kids (or adults!) dressed as their favorite movie or video game character or superhero get a free kazoo and a chance to perform on stage with the orchestra.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in Jackson Park.
Both concerts are free, but if you’d like to make a donation and get tickets, go to gorgeorchestra.org.
