Musicians with the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association performed chamber music for an audience at Hood River Valley Christian Church last Sunday, featuring compositions across various eras, including three movements of Classical composer Robert Schumann’s Opus 102 (performed by Aaron Young on cello and Tatyana Gouge on piano), a violin and piano composition by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák, performed by Donna Reuter on violin and Diane Allen on piano, and late-Romantic composer Mélanie Bonis piece for bass and piano, Sonata in F major, Opus 67, starring Dianna Lysgaard and Lauren Fraley. Gorge local Mitchell Jett Spencer introduced an original composition for piano, entitled “Delay,” taking after an audio processioning technique in which a sound will repeat itself shortly after its played. Although used as an electrical processing effect, Spencer recreated the sound using an acoustic piano.
Jacob Bertram photos
