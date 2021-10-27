Each fall, the Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum’s (MHCCM) biggest fundraiser of the year celebrates the beginning of winter season on the mountain. Heritage Night will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 6-10 p.m. at the museum in Government Camp.
All applicable COVID related, Oregon State guidelines will be followed for gatherings, in effect at the time.
“We’re very excited to welcome our guests back to the mountain, for this social event of the year. Barring any COVID restrictions, we’re planning on a fun-filled night,” said Museum Curator Lloyd Musser.
This year, an online auction will be included. It can be found on the MHCCM webpage at www.mthoodmuseum.org. These items will be available for bidding, beginning at noon, Monday, Nov. 1 through 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. Only online bids will be accepted for these offerings. Attendees can bid as often and as much as they like, until the online auction ends on Monday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m.
Visitors to the online auction can also preview auction packages to be presented at the museum on Heritage Night. To bid on these selections, supporters must attend the event in person.
Heritage Night is an important fundraiser for the Mt. Hood Museum. A selection of complimentary food and beverages will also be served.
Sandi Shaub, museum board member and event chair, said, “We’re so happy to safely resume celebrating our mountain friendships, while supporting this community treasure. For the minimal cost of an annual museum membership (available at the door), we can bid on great options and help keep the museum operational. It’s a win-win.”
The MHCCM, founded in 1998, showcases all aspects of the history and culture of Mount Hood, said a press release. In addition to this, their mission includes strengthening the community, fostering arts/letters, and protecting an understanding about Mount Hood’s shared history and future challenges.
For more information about this event, contact the Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum, 88900 E. Highway 26, Business Loop, Government Camp, call 503-272-3301 or email info@mthood.com.
