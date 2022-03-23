Carnival of Thrills

James Smith

James Smith sits in the driver seat after his daring stunt. Smith spoke to students during chapel on March 11, and was persuaded to perform his signature stunt for the students later that day. 
James Smith

James Smith uses a ramp to get his car vertical during a show in the Horizon Christian school parking lot in Hood River. Smith has performed stunts in popular movies such as “Fate of the Furious” (2017) and “Transformers” (2007). Watching students applauded the stunt.
Students from Horizon Christian school admire the Carnival of Thrills car.