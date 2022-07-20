Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society celebrates 45th anniversary

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society celebrates its 45th anniversary this month; pictured is the group's logo, as seen during a picnic at Sorosis Park.

 Photo courtesy Georga Foster, Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society celebrates its 45th anniversary in July — and oh, how times have changed.

When the group first began in 1977, nine women — Sybil Pereira, Kay Chestnut, Anita Drake, Sherry Kaseberg, Christine Knowland, Naomi Shick, Margaret Sharkey and Josephine West, joined by Mary Watts at the group’s second meeting — came together with a shared interest: Researching their family histories.

Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society celebrates its 45th anniversary this month. The group meets for classes and special speakers at the Discovery Center, pictured above.
The genealogical society hosts a Heritage Brunch each year. 