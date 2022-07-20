The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society celebrates its 45th anniversary in July — and oh, how times have changed.
When the group first began in 1977, nine women — Sybil Pereira, Kay Chestnut, Anita Drake, Sherry Kaseberg, Christine Knowland, Naomi Shick, Margaret Sharkey and Josephine West, joined by Mary Watts at the group’s second meeting — came together with a shared interest: Researching their family histories.
It has evolved into a registered nonprofit and active educational organization. Members coordinate and learn the skills, methodology and research process using a variety of electronic and paper records that bring their family stories to life.
But in those early days, said Society President Georga Foster, genealogy “was a very time-consuming project. Research was done by regular mail and there were no computers to rely on for fast communication or research. Records were ordered from state and federal archives or other repositories of libraries, museums and personal research collections.”
It wasn’t until the mid-1990s that the home computer came into play, with sites such as RootsWeb and Family Search, she said. Personal information and queries could be posted to message boards. By the early 2000s, “millions of researchers were online and sites like Ancestry, MyHeritage and Find My Past were up and running, and providing vital records and ‘trees’ for enthusiastic genealogy hobbyists.”
Today, gathering your family’s history is faster and easier than those original members could have imagined. But it can get very, very detailed.
Foster said she has around 20 two- to three-inch binders of family research material, but still works on it almost daily. “Modern technology has brought our distant families right into our homes and I keep in contact by email with many ‘cousins,’” she said.
“Vital records are a starting point and only a small fraction of resources genealogists use,” she said. “History research probably takes up half of the time by examining the places they lived, who they associated with, who were their neighbors, what church did they attend, business acquaintances, schools, land ownership and other social environments which their families surround themselves with. Researchers learn about other countries, customs, ethnic practices, and may research back centuries for records and written documents of (their) ancestors.
“This brings a more rounded and full picture view of what kind of lives they led and how it may affect your life now in the present,” she noted. “And it also has been a source of surprise for many to learn an ancestor was involved in a great historical moment in time.”
Foster began researching her own family history in 2000-2001, after the deaths of her father and mother-in-law. “A cousin of my mother’s introduced me to a family research book he had done, and I was thoroughly hooked,” she said. “My mother and aunt had filled me in on what they knew, but they had just passed on information of maybe three generations back, mainly ancestors who had moved to Oregon.”
She’s gone back to before the Revolutionary War — her family includes 27 American patriots, she said.
“My mother’s ancestors … came to America fleeing Catholic government persecution in the 17th century; her father’s side was Irish-Scottish, settling in the south in the late 1700s. This family still has much to be researched; they settled in Washington County, Va., and this area was hit hard by the Civil War and records are sparse.”
As for her father’s side, his grandparents were Swiss French and came to America in 1888, first moving to Indiana and then to Tacoma, where her father was born; his first language was French. “Father’s family goes back to the 1500s, thanks to a cousin from California who now lives in Japan,” Foster said. “His stories of monks and Abbeys dot this family research, as does family members helping victims flee from the Nazis across Lake Geneva during World War II.”
The National Genealogy Society and the Board of Certification for Genealogists have set ethics and standards for research, Foster said, that “help foster public confidence in genealogy as a respected branch of history by promoting a uniform standard of compliance and ethics among genealogy researchers. By setting standards, a family member or, if you’re a professional genealogist, a client, can take pride in the work that has been documented.”
The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society follows two ethics standards: No researching living persons and no researching adoption queries.
“Privacy is an important factor when practicing genealogy,” she said. “There are no professional genealogists in the society. We do have advanced research members that have been doing genealogy a very long time, some up to 60 or more years.”
Though genealogy is a popular hobby, Foster said that it tends to attract middle-agers and those who are retired, or people who have experienced a death in the family. The latter “seems to trigger a search for knowledge of family members and connections, or maybe they have inherited a genealogy project from a mother or father and want to continue the journey,” she said.
Members of all ages — youth included — are welcome to join; the society spans Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties in Oregon and Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington, though there are also two new members from Portland. All programs are open to the public, and an event schedule can be found at gorgegen.blogspot.com, along with past and present newsletters. Meetings and presentations are currently happening online.
“By going virtual with our presentations and events, it has opened up an easier way for members to attend and enjoy from their homes,” Foster said. “With the bridge closures this year, the transportation costs of gasoline and COVID spikes, this method of giving programs has really worked well for us. It will probably remain a standard through fall and winter.”
This year, the group has created a genealogy “tool kit” that can be picked up at local libraries or requested at gorgegenealogical@gmail.com. The free kits contain forms and instructions from the National Archives and Records Administration for genealogy, Foster said.
Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society publishes a quarterly newsletter that is shared with its members, the public and 36 historical organizations and libraries in the U.S. and Canada; copies can be found in area libraries or online at community.gorge.net/genealogy/newsletter.html.
In recognition of the group’s anniversary, membership fees have been waived, but generally, yearly fees (Jan. 1 through Dec. 31) are $15 for an individual or $20 for a family. Donations are always welcome; send to CGGS, c/o Juanita Neitling, P.O. Box 1088, The Dalles, OR 97058.
For more information about Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society, email gorgegenealogical@gmail.com or visit gorgegen.blogspot.com.
The group’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/Columbia-Gorge-Genealogical-Society-346868675329534.
