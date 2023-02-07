CASCADE LOCKS — On Saturday, Feb.11, The Bridge of the Gods Quilters will celebrate 20 years of quilting beginning at 1 p.m. at Bible Fellowship Church on Forest Lane.
“Quilters from all around the Gorge — Husum, White Salmon, Stevenson, North Bonneville, Cascade Locks, Hood River, and Parkdale — have gathered over the years, quilting on the second Saturdays and every Thursday,” said member JoAnn Wittenberg. “There have been classes and many quilts made for the communities in the Gorge. Anne Holmstrom and Marva Janik inspired the Cascade Locks Quilt Block Trail. The latest project was a raffle Christmas quilt for the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.”
