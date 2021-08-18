Theatreworks at Columbia Center for the Arts opens its theater season with “The Breath of Life,” a story of intimacy and betrayal penned by British playwright David Hare. Aug. 20 is opening night and a fundraiser that includes dinner, wine, dessert and the play; cost is $75 per person and includes dinner and drinks provided by the event sponsor, Hood Crest Winery and Distillers.
On Aug. 21-22, enjoy the play and a glass of wine. The event will be outdoors in a park-like setting. Details can be found at www.columbiaarts.org.
About the play
Frances, a successful writer, takes the ferry to a remote cottage on the Isle of Wight to find Madeleine, a retired curator, near-recluse... and her ex-husband’s mistress. Frances is chasing a story — the same story Madeleine might be running from. Eavesdrop on two women of a certain age as the night unfolds its secrets and they discover a shared past.
“Among living authors, Hare is one of the best creators of roles for women,” said Director Joe Garoutte. In the case of “The Breath of Life,” Hare lays bare the details of these women’s lives with a mixture of cunning and precision, according to a press release.
The cast features Deborah Langlois as Frances Beale and Judie Hanel as Madeleine Palmer; producer is Susan Lannak.
